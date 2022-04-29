Climate Action Reserve provides path for ex-ante reforestation units to become offsets

Published 23:01 on April 29, 2022 / Last updated at 23:01 on April 29, 2022 / Americas, Canada, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Offset registry Climate Action Reserve (CAR) on Friday issued guidance for reforestation credits issued for forecasted emissions reductions to transition into the standard’s more traditional offset programme.