Borrowers beware: Some EU member states not started latest free allocations as 2021 ETS compliance deadline arrives

Published 22:21 on April 29, 2022 / Last updated at 22:21 on April 29, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Countries made more progress over the past fortnight towards handing out this year’s free carbon permit allocations under the EU ETS, though a handful of governments have still not started the annual process, meaning emitters in those nations weren’t able to borrow from this year’s quota for 2021 compliance use.