Regulated parties, financials add to California carbon holdings

Published 02:29 on April 9, 2022 / Last updated at 02:29 on April 9, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities came closer to holding a flat California Carbon Allowance (CCA) position this week, while speculators slightly boosted their net long, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data.