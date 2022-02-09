EU carbon allowances regained some of the territory lost in Tuesday’s late sell-off as traders bought the price dip, while natural gas markets weakened for a third day in a row as milder temperatures dampened the outlook for demand.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EU carbon allowances regained some of the territory lost in Tuesday's late sell-off as traders bought the price dip, while natural gas markets weakened for a third day in a row as milder temperatures dampened the outlook for demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.