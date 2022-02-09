Mining industry would be wise to advocate for global carbon tax -report

Published 18:37 on February 9, 2022

The mining industry should be a vocal advocate of a global carbon tax, where any policy costs associated with a CO2 price would be significantly overshadowed by the resulting low-carbon economy demand boom for metals and minerals, according to research published this month.