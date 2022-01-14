Credit generators under the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) called on regulator ARB to strengthen carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets for the programme, while refiners said a long-term market signal was important but declined to provide specific goals, according to public comments.
Biofuel, EV groups seek stronger California LCFS targets, as refiners more measured
Credit generators under the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) called on regulator ARB to strengthen carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets for the programme, while refiners said a long-term market signal was important but declined to provide specific goals, according to public comments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.