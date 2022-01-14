Biofuel, EV groups seek stronger California LCFS targets, as refiners more measured

Credit generators under the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) called on regulator ARB to strengthen carbon intensity (CI) reduction targets for the programme, while refiners said a long-term market signal was important but declined to provide specific goals, according to public comments.