President Joe Biden announced his nominations for three top Federal Reserve officials on Friday, advancing climate change considerations into the central bank’s influence over the financial sector.
US Federal Reserve nominee likely to advance climate lens in financial regulation, oversight
President Joe Biden announced his nominations for three top Federal Reserve officials on Friday, advancing climate change considerations into the central bank’s influence over the financial sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.