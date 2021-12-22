FEATURE: Plugging the EU leak – all eyes on upstream natural gas emissions

Natural gas, touted by some as a gateway fuel to decarbonisation, has increasingly come under fire in the EU for emissions associated with its full production cycle, where the bloc's cap-and-trade system continues to send incomplete price signals and voluntary carbon markets grapple with the gap.