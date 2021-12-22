Natural gas, touted by some as a gateway fuel to decarbonisation, has increasingly come under fire in the EU for emissions associated with its full production cycle, where the bloc’s cap-and-trade system continues to send incomplete price signals and voluntary carbon markets grapple with the gap.
FEATURE: Plugging the EU leak – all eyes on upstream natural gas emissions
Natural gas, touted by some as a gateway fuel to decarbonisation, has increasingly come under fire in the EU for emissions associated with its full production cycle, where the bloc's cap-and-trade system continues to send incomplete price signals and voluntary carbon markets grapple with the gap.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.