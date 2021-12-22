The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to channel some of the expected revenues from its planned carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and extended ETS towards repaying debt raised to finance the bloc’s €800 billion post-pandemic recovery fund.
Brussels outlines plans for how carbon pricing will repay EU’s recovery debt
