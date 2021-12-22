California gasoline usage declined in September though still narrowed towards pre-pandemic levels, while diesel consumption set a fresh decade high for the second time in four months, according to state data published Tuesday.
California gasoline consumption falls in September, diesel sets new 10-year high
