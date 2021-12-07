Australia’s Bluescope has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with oil and gas major Shell to explore renewable hydrogen projects in the state of New South Wales, the company announced on Tuesday.
Australian steelmaker to collaborate with energy major Shell on renewable hydrogen
