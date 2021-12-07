EUAs continued their unprecedented trajectory on Tuesday morning, adding more than €2.80 at one point as options hedging and speculative buying continued, while energy markets rose strongly amid colder temperatures across the EU.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs continued their unprecedented trajectory on Tuesday morning, adding more than €2.80 at one point as options hedging and speculative buying continued, while energy markets rose strongly amid colder temperatures across the EU.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.