UPDATE – RGGI prices boomerang as Virginia elects GOP governor and House, Mainers reject hydro line

Published 14:16 on November 3, 2021 / Last updated at 20:42 on November 3, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices see-sawed wildly on Wednesday morning after Virginia Republicans were projected to take control of both the governor’s office and House of Delegates in Tuesday’s election, while Maine residents approved a ballot initiative to prohibit construction of cross-border hydro line to deliver clean energy to Massachusetts.