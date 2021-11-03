Over half of CERs from Indian wind projects non-additional, report finds

Published 14:21 on November 3, 2021 / Last updated at 14:21 on November 3, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

As many as 52% of the carbon credits generated by Indian wind farms under the Kyoto Protocol came from projects that would likely have gone ahead even without carbon finance, said a study released Wednesday.