Game-changing hydrogen set to disrupt future global energy trade, report says

Published 07:13 on October 28, 2021

Major fossil fuel exporters can accelerate the energy transition by mastering future growth in the global hydrogen trade, a report from an energy consultancy released on Thursday claimed.