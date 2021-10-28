New carbon fund to target Asian, Australian buyers

Published 03:25 on October 28, 2021

Two financial institutions on Thursday announced a new joint carbon fund targeting voluntary offset buyers in Asia and Australia, starting with a $500-million portfolio of nature-based credits.