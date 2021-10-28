Japan is eager to scale up offset generation under its Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), and this week proposed at the Japan-ASEAN Summit to open the scheme up to CCUS projects, with intentions to study possibilities for a large-scale JCM CCUS facility in South East Asia.
Japan taps South East Asia for CCUS offset projects
Japan is eager to scale up offset generation under its Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), and this week proposed at the Japan-ASEAN Summit to open the scheme up to CCUS projects, with intentions to study possibilities for a large-scale JCM CCUS facility in South East Asia.
