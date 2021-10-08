Australia Market Roundup: Govt extends crediting period for coal mine waste gas, as supply crunch looms
Published 10:29 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 10:29 on October 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia has extended the period for which coal mine waste gas projects can earn carbon credits, as spot ACCUs linger at record high levels amid limited available supply.
Australia has extended the period for which coal mine waste gas projects can earn carbon credits, as spot ACCUs linger at record high levels amid limited available supply.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.