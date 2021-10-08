Hong Kong raises mid-term emissions target, pledges 2035 coal phaseout

Published 11:53 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 11:53 on October 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, Other APAC / No Comments

Hong Kong on Friday committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2035 and to phase out the use of coal for power generation by the same year.