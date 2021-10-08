Hong Kong raises mid-term emissions target, pledges 2035 coal phaseout
Published 11:53 on October 8, 2021 / Last updated at 11:53 on October 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, Other APAC / No Comments
Hong Kong on Friday committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2035 and to phase out the use of coal for power generation by the same year.
Hong Kong on Friday committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2035 and to phase out the use of coal for power generation by the same year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.