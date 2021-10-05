Asia Pacific > Australian miner Fortescue pledges net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2040

Australian miner Fortescue pledges net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2040

Published 06:57 on October 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 06:57 on October 5, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Shipping  /  No Comments

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG), one of the world’s largest iron ore producers, will target net zero Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, the Perth-based company announced on Tuesday.

