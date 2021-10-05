Asia Pacific > Trafigura hires former Shell trader to lead Asia carbon trading operations

Trafigura hires former Shell trader to lead Asia carbon trading operations

Published 07:00 on October 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:27 on October 5, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, China, China's National ETS, EMEA, EU ETS, New Zealand, Other APAC, Shipping, South Korea, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Commodities trader Trafigura has hired a former Shell trader to lead its carbon trading operations in Asia, Carbon Pulse has learned.

Commodities trader Trafigura has hired a former Shell trader to lead its carbon trading operations in Asia, Carbon Pulse has learned.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software