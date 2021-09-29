Australia > Australia’s NSW sets higher ambition for emissions reduction by 2030

Australia’s NSW sets higher ambition for emissions reduction by 2030

Published 06:44 on September 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:27 on September 29, 2021  /  Australia, Climate Talks  /  No Comments

New South Wales has upwardly revised its 2030 target to reduce emissions, to 50% from the level in 2005, an increase from its previous target of 35%, the Australian state government announced on Wednesday.

