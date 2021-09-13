EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:55 on September 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:55 on September 13, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Carbon prices made a sharp recovery from Friday's sell-off along with other European energy markets, though EUA gains were capped by sustained selling above €62.

