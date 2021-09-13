EUAs not targeting fuel-switch over the winter– analyst
Published 13:04 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 13:04 on September 13, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices are not high enough to drive near term fuel-switching at power plants in Europe but are instead staying at levels that will support gas-fired power margins next year, according to bank research.
