China > Beijing wants clean hydrogen to earn CCERs in new plan

Beijing wants clean hydrogen to earn CCERs in new plan

Published 12:11 on August 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:11 on August 17, 2021  /  China, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

The Beijing municipal government on Tuesday unveiled a five-year plan for hydrogen, which included developing a methodology to allow clean hydrogen to earn carbon offsets.

The Beijing municipal government on Tuesday unveiled a five-year plan for hydrogen, which included developing a methodology to allow clean hydrogen to earn carbon offsets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software