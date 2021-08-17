Glencore lands veteran ex-banker to build EMEA carbon trading business

Published 23:33 on August 17, 2021 / Last updated at 23:33 on August 17, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Bavardage, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC, UK ETS, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Commodity trading house Glencore has hired a veteran environmental products expert in London to help build its growing global carbon trading business, which includes new hires in Asia.