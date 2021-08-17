South Pole teams up with community group to develop Australian offsets
Published 10:04 on August 17, 2021 / Last updated at 10:04 on August 17, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Bavardage, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Developer South Pole has partnered with a local community group to establish nature-based offset projects in New South Wales, Australia.
Developer South Pole has partnered with a local community group to establish nature-based offset projects in New South Wales, Australia.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.