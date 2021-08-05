Lufthansa cries foul at EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package, sees competition distortion risks
Published 16:23 on August 5, 2021 / Last updated at 16:23 on August 5, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
The EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ climate legislative package risks distorting competition among airlines and putting the sector under additional financial pressure, German carrier Lufthansa said on Thursday.
