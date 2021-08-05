Aviation/CORSIA > Lufthansa cries foul at EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package, sees competition distortion risks

Lufthansa cries foul at EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ package, sees competition distortion risks

Published 16:23 on August 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:23 on August 5, 2021  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International  /  No Comments

The EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ climate legislative package risks distorting competition among airlines and putting the sector under additional financial pressure, German carrier Lufthansa said on Thursday.

The EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ climate legislative package risks distorting competition among airlines and putting the sector under additional financial pressure, German carrier Lufthansa said on Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software