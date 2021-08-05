Japan ministry eyes voluntary offset scheme to drive emissions cuts

Published 16:35 on August 5, 2021 / Last updated at 16:35 on August 5, 2021

Japan’s powerful energy, trade, and industry ministry (METI) aims to launch a voluntary carbon offset market next year to drive emissions reductions across the economy, relying on companies to create demand through self-imposed net zero commitments.