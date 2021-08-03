RGGI programme review discussion may not begin in earnest until 2022 -sources
Published 16:41 on August 3, 2021 / Last updated at 16:41 on August 3, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
RGGI’s upcoming programme review may not delve into modelling and analysis until early next year as the 11-state carbon scheme awaits Pennsylvania’s entrance in 2022, while officials are also working to bolster its outreach to environmental justice groups, regulatory sources told Carbon Pulse.
