RGGI programme review discussion may not begin in earnest until 2022 -sources

Published 16:41 on August 3, 2021

RGGI’s upcoming programme review may not delve into modelling and analysis until early next year as the 11-state carbon scheme awaits Pennsylvania’s entrance in 2022, while officials are also working to bolster its outreach to environmental justice groups.