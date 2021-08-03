ICAO signs up non-profit to provide CORSIA market analysis
Published 16:11 on August 3, 2021 / Last updated at 16:11 on August 3, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
UN aviation body ICAO has struck a deal with a non-profit carbon markets data service to provide regular analysis on the CORSIA offsetting market in an effort to support its airline members.
UN aviation body ICAO has struck a deal with a non-profit carbon markets data service to provide regular analysis on the CORSIA offsetting market in an effort to support its airline members.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.