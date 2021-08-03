Aviation/CORSIA > ICAO signs up non-profit to provide CORSIA market analysis

ICAO signs up non-profit to provide CORSIA market analysis

Published 16:11 on August 3, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:11 on August 3, 2021  /  Aviation/CORSIA, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

UN aviation body ICAO has struck a deal with a non-profit carbon markets data service to provide regular analysis on the CORSIA offsetting market in an effort to support its airline members.

