Toronto-based ESG fund inks offtake with large Indonesian REDD project
Published 17:52 on August 3, 2021 / Last updated at 17:52 on August 3, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Investment vehicle Carbon Streaming Corporation on Tuesday announced it has entered into a long-term offtake agreement with the Rimba Raya REDD project in Indonesia, paying at the high end for carbon credits from reduced deforestation as the fund seeks to add hundreds of millions of offsets to its portfolio in the coming years.
