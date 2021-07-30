Americas > A flurry of countries submit NDCs ahead of UN reporting deadline

A flurry of countries submit NDCs ahead of UN reporting deadline

Published 22:22 on July 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:36 on July 30, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International  /  No Comments

Some 10 nations submitted revised nationally determined contributions to the Paris Agreement on Friday, a day ahead of a deadline for including the pledges in a major UN report.

Some 10 nations submitted revised nationally determined contributions to the Paris Agreement on Friday, a day ahead of a deadline for including the pledges in a major UN report.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software