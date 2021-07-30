California LCFS bank veers back below 8 Mt during Q1

Published 22:29 on July 30, 2021 / Last updated at 22:29 on July 30, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) registered a 3% draw on the bank during the first quarter of the year, as heightened deficit generation from gasoline and lower ethanol and biodiesel volumes helped shrink the cumulative credit bank to under 8 million tonnes.