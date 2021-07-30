California LCFS bank veers back below 8 Mt during Q1
Published 22:29 on July 30, 2021 / Last updated at 22:29 on July 30, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) registered a 3% draw on the bank during the first quarter of the year, as heightened deficit generation from gasoline and lower ethanol and biodiesel volumes helped shrink the cumulative credit bank to under 8 million tonnes.
California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) registered a 3% draw on the bank during the first quarter of the year, as heightened deficit generation from gasoline and lower ethanol and biodiesel volumes helped shrink the cumulative credit bank to under 8 million tonnes.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.