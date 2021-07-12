Canada proposes more rigorous carbon pricing benchmark as government rejects Saskatchewan tax proposal
Published 23:01 on July 12, 2021 / Last updated at 09:09 on July 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, International / No Comments
The Canadian government opposed Saskatchewan’s carbon tax proposal as it outlined more stringent benchmark criteria for provinces under the federal ‘backstop’ CO2 pricing regime, while the country’s updated Paris Agreement NDC confirmed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration will hike the national price by C$15/tonne annually over 2023-30.
