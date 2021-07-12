US pipeline company to spend $150 mln on carbon offsets for proposed interstate project

A Pennsylvania-based pipeline company announced plans on Monday to acquire carbon offsets over a 10-year period for an interstate pipeline, with the credits to make the project carbon neutral over its first decade of operation.