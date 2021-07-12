EMEA > German energy exchange launches zero-carbon shipping index

German energy exchange launches zero-carbon shipping index

Published 21:43 on July 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:43 on July 12, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

German energy bourse EEX on Monday launched a Zero Carbon Freight Index that it said will allow players in the dry freight market to measure how carbon costs will affect them.

