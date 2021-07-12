California should further evaluate the contribution of its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme to reach the state’s long-term GHG reduction goals, while state regulator ARB should also implement further climate policies to decarbonise the building and transportation sectors, stakeholders wrote in public comments.
California needs deeper evaluation of cap-and-trade scheme, stronger sectorial reductions -comments
California should further evaluate the contribution of its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme to reach the state’s long-term GHG reduction goals, while state regulator ARB should also implement further climate policies to decarbonise the building and transportation sectors, stakeholders wrote in public comments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.