California needs deeper evaluation of cap-and-trade scheme, stronger sectorial reductions -comments

Published 23:05 on July 12, 2021 / Last updated at 23:05 on July 12, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California should further evaluate the contribution of its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme to reach the state’s long-term GHG reduction goals, while state regulator ARB should also implement further climate policies to decarbonise the building and transportation sectors, stakeholders wrote in public comments.