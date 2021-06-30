Virginia industry group asks court to void RGGI regulation, declare programme unconstitutional

Published 22:47 on June 30, 2021 / Last updated at 22:47 on June 30, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

A Virginia-based industry group advocated Wednesday for a court to void the state's RGGI regulation and declare the programme an illegal carbon tax, while the state argued the final rule conformed to the specific directives of the state legislature.