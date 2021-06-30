RGGI revenues could lessen burden to Pennsylvania coal communities -report

Published 18:34 on June 30, 2021 / Last updated at 18:34 on June 30, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI auction revenues could ease the burden on Pennsylvania coal communities that could see power plant closures in the coming years as more coal-fired generation becomes unprofitable, according to think-tank analysis published on Wednesday.