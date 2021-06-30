Americas > RGGI revenues could lessen burden to Pennsylvania coal communities -report

RGGI revenues could lessen burden to Pennsylvania coal communities -report

Published 18:34 on June 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:34 on June 30, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

RGGI auction revenues could ease the burden on Pennsylvania coal communities that could see power plant closures in the coming years as more coal-fired generation becomes unprofitable, according to think-tank analysis published on Wednesday.

RGGI auction revenues could ease the burden on Pennsylvania coal communities that could see power plant closures in the coming years as more coal-fired generation becomes unprofitable, according to think-tank analysis published on Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software