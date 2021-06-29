West coast heatwave spurring more carbon-emitting generation in California

Published 17:32 on June 29, 2021 / Last updated at 17:32 on June 29, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California power demand is rising amid hotter weather on the US west coast this week, with natural gas-fired generation making up a larger share of the Golden State electricity output, according to grid operator data.