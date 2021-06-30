California-registered CITSS accounts near peak as allowance prices remain near all-time highs

Published 22:58 on June 30, 2021 / Last updated at 22:58 on June 30, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Thirteen general market participants opened Compliance Instrument Tracking Service System (CITSS) accounts over Q2 2021 as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices soared to all-time highs on the secondary market, data released by California regulator ARB on Wednesday showed.