EMEA > EU’s flagship R&D fund to launch €80 mln calls for carbon removals

EU’s flagship R&D fund to launch €80 mln calls for carbon removals

Published 10:07 on June 23, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:11 on June 23, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission will launch three calls for R&D on carbon dioxide removals on Thursday, offering up a total of €80 million this year under its flagship research fund.

The European Commission will launch three calls for R&D on carbon dioxide removals on Thursday, offering up a total of €80 million this year under its flagship research fund.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software