EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs nudge higher above €53 amid supportive energy complex

Euro Markets: EUAs nudge higher above €53 amid supportive energy complex

Published 19:14 on June 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:14 on June 22, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs climbed above €53 on Tuesday, gaining steadily for a third straight day as energy prices moved higher and buyers were not put off by a weaker auction result.

EUAs climbed above €53 on Tuesday, gaining steadily for a third straight day as energy prices moved higher and buyers were not put off by a weaker auction result.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software