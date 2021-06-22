Euro Markets: EUAs nudge higher above €53 amid supportive energy complex
Published 19:14 on June 22, 2021 / Last updated at 19:14 on June 22, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs climbed above €53 on Tuesday, gaining steadily for a third straight day as energy prices moved higher and buyers were not put off by a weaker auction result.
EUAs climbed above €53 on Tuesday, gaining steadily for a third straight day as energy prices moved higher and buyers were not put off by a weaker auction result.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.