EMEA > Germany publishes free EU carbon allocation list for 2021-25, estimates start for this year’s delayed handouts

Germany publishes free EU carbon allocation list for 2021-25, estimates start for this year’s delayed handouts

Published 14:55 on June 14, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:01 on June 14, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Germany on Monday published a provisional list of installations receiving free EU carbon allowances for 2021-25, suggesting the bloc is getting closer to distributing this year’s quota after months of delays.

Germany on Monday published a provisional list of installations receiving free EU carbon allowances for 2021-25, suggesting the bloc is getting closer to distributing this year’s quota after months of delays.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software