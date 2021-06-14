Global carbon price expectations surge as markets prove resilient to pandemic -survey
Published 08:00 on June 14, 2021 / Last updated at 10:30 on June 14, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, China's National ETS, China's Pilot Markets, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Mexico, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, REDD, Shipping, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Expected carbon prices over the next decade have increased for every major emissions trading system, reversing bearish sentiment of a year ago as the markets withstood impacts from the global pandemic, according to an annual survey of carbon market participants and observers published on Monday.
Expected carbon prices over the next decade have increased for every major emissions trading system, reversing bearish sentiment of a year ago as the markets withstood impacts from the global pandemic, according to an annual survey of carbon market participants and observers published on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.