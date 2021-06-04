WCI speculative holdings hit new all-time high after Q2 auction

Published 21:46 on June 4, 2021 / Last updated at 21:46 on June 4, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators' California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions surged for the third consecutive week as the group took out a larger position on the current vintage contract, while compliance entities’ short position grew over the period, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.