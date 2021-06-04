VER prices must rise ten-fold as credible supply seen limited -report
Published 18:20 on June 4, 2021 / Last updated at 18:20 on June 4, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices must surge tenfold this decade to drive meaningful climate action, otherwise buyers risk being accused of greenwashing by purchasing carbon offsets too cheap to deliver genuine GHG cuts, according to research published Friday.
Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices must surge tenfold this decade to drive meaningful climate action, otherwise buyers risk being accused of greenwashing by purchasing carbon offsets too cheap to deliver genuine GHG cuts, according to research published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.