VER prices must rise ten-fold as credible supply seen limited -report

Published 18:20 on June 4, 2021 / Last updated at 18:20 on June 4, 2021

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices must surge tenfold this decade to drive meaningful climate action, otherwise buyers risk being accused of greenwashing by purchasing carbon offsets too cheap to deliver genuine GHG cuts, according to research published Friday.