Connecticut will not participate in the Transportation and Climate Initiative Programme (TCI-P) after the legislature failed to authorise the proposed fuel sector cap-and-trade scheme, leaving the East Coast US climate initiative with only three jurisdictions.
Connecticut abandons TCI carbon market after legislature omits programme from budget
