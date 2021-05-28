Analysts raise EUA price forecasts for 2021-22 as €50 seen as “new norm”

Published 18:24 on May 28, 2021 / Last updated at 18:24 on May 28, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EU carbon will average €50 for the remainder of this year, analysts predict, with a number of bullish factors leading them to raise their forecasts for both 2021 and 2022.